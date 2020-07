The Racine Police Department is investigating a death that happened near Douglas Avenue and North Street on Wednesday night, July 28.

Authorities said the victim was involved in a disturbance with another person prior to police being called shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. No one is in custody

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Racine police at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or the P3 tips app.