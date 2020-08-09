Racine police investigate homicide near Douglas Avenue and High Street

Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened near Douglas Street and High Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, August 8.

Police say they were investigating a shots-fired complaint when they found an adult male dead at the scene.

An adult male suspect is in custody.

The identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330.