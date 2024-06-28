Racine police seek to ID man in active, urgent investigation

article

Racine police are looking to identify the man pictured. They say it is part of an active and very urgent investigation.

Officials posted the images on the Racine Police Department Facebook page.

FOX6 News reached out to Racine police to find any other information it could share. They replied, "We will release more information when we get it so that we are not misleading the public."

If you can help law enforcement identify this man, you are urged to call the Detective Bureau at 262-635-7757.