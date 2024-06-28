Expand / Collapse search

Racine police seek to ID man in active, urgent investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 28, 2024 11:46am CDT
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking to identify the man pictured. They say it is part of an active and very urgent investigation. 

Officials posted the images on the Racine Police Department Facebook page

FOX6 News reached out to Racine police to find any other information it could share. They replied, "We will release more information when we get it so that we are not misleading the public."

If you can help law enforcement identify this man, you are urged to call the Detective Bureau at 262-635-7757.