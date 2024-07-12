Racine North Beach water rescue, 2 taken to hospital

article

Two people were taken to a hospital after a Racine water rescue on Friday, July 12.

It happened in Lake Michigan at North Beach. Lifeguards pulled the two people – one male, one female – from the water.

The lifeguards were working to resuscitate the unconscious male when the fire department arrived. The fire department took over care of both people upon arrival.

The fire department asked the public to remember to swim in designated areas, read posted safety messages and follow the supervision of a lifeguard. The bottom of the lake is uneven