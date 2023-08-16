Racine murder-suicide; 3-year-old ran to neighbor for help

article

Racine police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Friday, Aug. 11 near Drexel Avenue and Gillen Street.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 5:15 p.m. after a three-year-old child ran to a neighbor seeking help.

Arriving officers entered the residence and located Cassandra Sims, 29, and Deandre Martin, 30, dead. Investigators were able to determine that Sims was shot and killed by Martin. Martin then took his own life.

If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship there are resources to help. You are not alone. The Women’s Resource Center of Racine can be contacted at 262-633-3233 and the national Domestic Abuse Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. The Racine Police Department can be contacted at 262-886-2300 or by calling 9-1-1.