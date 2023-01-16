Expand / Collapse search

Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Misty Smith

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin.

Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please contact Racine police at 262-886-2300. 