Racine man taken into custody following police pursuit and crash, drugs recovered in vehicle

A 47-year-old Racine man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Sept. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The man was tased by police after he attempted to flee the scene on foot. Drugs were later found in his vehicle.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. after a Mount Pleasant officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Oakes Road at 16th Street. This vehicle was a Black Cadillac SUV.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The tires of the fleeing vehicle were successfully spiked at the intersection of STH 31 and STH 20. Police say the driver continued to flee as the vehicle was on passenger side rims.

The driver eventually crashed into a parked car near 13th Street and Lawn Avenue in the City of Racine. The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later when the pursuing officer used his Taser to take him into custody in the alley north of 13th Street.

The driver was identified as a 47-year-old man from Racine. A 17-year-old female passenger was not injured.

Police say officers located marijuana, individually wrapped baggies of cocaine, and open beer cans. Officers conducted an OWI investigation. Police say the driver refused to take Field Sobriety Tests and a warrant was issued for a blood draw. He was transported for a Legal Blood draw, medical clearance and then transported to the Racine County Jail.

According to police, the driver was wanted and on Probation for Substantial Battery, Resisting an Officer, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana.

Charges have been recommended for Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Endanger Safety 1st Degree, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Bail Jumping, Operating While Intoxicated 1st Causing Injury, Hit and Run Causing Injury, Operating while Revoked, Multiple traffic citations, and a Probation Warrant.

City of Racine Police Department assisted at the scene along with City of Racine Fire Department.