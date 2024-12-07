Racine man dead, hit on Memorial Drive; police investigate

article

The Brief A Racine man is dead after he was hit by a car on Friday. Police said, minutes after he was found, a woman called to confess she hit someone in the same area. While the investigation is ongoing, the man's family is calling for accountability.



Family identified the victim as Dwayne Carr. Police said the 44-year-old man was found on Memorial Drive south of State Street – lying between two parked vehicles near the curb – around 6:30 p.m. He later died at a hospital.

"I just want to hold my baby. I just want to hold him," said Tresia Funderburg, Carr's mother.

Instead, Funderburg is holding on to memories – smiling from ear to ear as she remembers her son.

Pedestrian crossing sign on Memorial Drive, Racine

"If anybody knew Dwayne, they knew he was a loving person," she said. "He had the biggest ‘Kool-Aid’ smile."

Police said, minutes after Carr was found, a 19-year-old woman called to confess she hit someone in the same area. Officers interviewed her, and the police department said it is still investigating.

"Just drove off and not stop, to even show any concern, is just heartbreaking," Funderburg said. "I want some consequences, I want justice."

Loved ones said Carr had so many aspirations left. He was attending Gateway Technical College and hoped to start his own business.

"He told me he wanted to run the world," said Shontay Mundy, Carr's sister.

Folks who live in the area where Carr was found told FOX6 News that speeding is a constant problem on Memorial Drive. They would like to see some sort of change to prevent future incidents.