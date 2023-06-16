Racine man arrested for 3rd OWI, children in vehicle

article

A Racine man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense, with two children in the vehicle on I-94 in Racine County on Friday morning, June 18.

The State Patrol identified the man as Ryan Patrick Jordan, 35.

He was stopped for speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone around 4:30 p.m. on I-94 southbound.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The trooper observed the driver to have a possible impairment and detected the odor of intoxicants. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and Mr. Jordan was subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of felony Operating While Intoxicated.

The two children were turned over to a responsible party on the scene.