Racine man accused of OWI, obstructing, resisting officers

A 54-year-old Racine man is accused of driving drunk and then obstructing and resisting officers while they were on scene to investigate a crash. The accused is Thomas Kosinski – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-5th or 6th offense

Obstructing an officer

Resisting an officer

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County sheriff's deputy was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 to the Town of Norway for a report of a red Hummer in a ditch. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found a man covered in mud and water, standing in the driveway of a residence. The man, identified as the defendant, "had red glossy eyes, and had a strong odor of intoxicants," the complaint says. Kosinski told the deputy he was coming from a bar and "admitted having two drinks while waiting for his pizza," the complaint says. The deputy noticed an empty Coors Light can next to the SUV. The complaint says the "beer can was not muddy and was sitting on top of the grass, showing it was just placed there."

The Racine County sheriff's sergeant asked the defendant several times to perform a standardized field test, but he refused.

When the sergeant stepped towards the defendant to take him into custody for OWI, Kosinski fled on foot. Deputies were able to take him to the ground quickly. The complaint says "kosinski was pushing deputies off him and attempted to grab (one deputy's) duty belt."

During this arrest, the defendant was asked multiple times to put his hands behind his back and stop resisting. The complaint says Kosinski refused to follow orders. When a deputy told the defendant if he did not comply, a K-9 would bite him, "Kosinski said something to the effect of 'I don't care' or 'whatever' and continued resisting," the complaint says. When the sergeant directed his K-9 to bite Kosinski's lower leg, Koskinski then quickly put his hands behind his back. He did not suffer any wounds or injuries.

Kosinski made his initial appearance on Thursday, April 11. Cash bond was set at $7,500.