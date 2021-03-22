Racine leaders stress communities of color getting COVID-19 vaccine
RACINE, Wis. - Black and Latinx members of the Racine County Board of Supervisors and City of Racine Common Council held a press conference Monday, March 22 to discuss how important it is for communities of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, the City of Racine has loosened some restrictions of their 'Safer Racine' ordinance.
Updates to the ordinance include:
- Bars, restaurants, indoor recreational facilities, faith based places of worship, swimming pools, indoor places of arts and culture, will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity as long as 6ft physical distancing can be maintained
- Indoor and Outdoor mass gatherings will be allowed up to 75% capacity or no more than 200 persons, whichever is less (up from 50% or 50 people, whichever was less) for venues that require City approval or permits, or venues such as weddings, concerts, banquets, funerals, concerts, and festivals.
- High-risk recreational activities, such as school sports, are permitted with a limit of 2 spectators per player, coach, or officiating personnel, and no more than 75% occupancy of the facility or 200 persons, whichever is less
- All other details can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org/reopening