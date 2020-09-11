Racine launches 1st phase of public Wi-Fi points effort

The City of Racine on Friday, Sept. 11 announced the completion of the first phase of its efforts to offer free public Wi-Fi to residents.

Eight locations throughout the community -- plus all of Main Street in downtown Racine between the Root River and 6th Street -- now have internet access points available for community use.

“It has always been part of our Smart City goals to be able to provide free internet access to the community," Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. "With most of our children learning virtually, now it’s more important than ever to create new ways for families to access the internet."

Mason said the first phase is one of several as the city continues to build its network.

The access points are rated to cover an area of approximately 100 meters from their base location, according to a news release, though obstructions may impact that distance.

"Racine Public WiFi" is the network name available for anyone looking to connect.

Public Wi-Fi locations (excluding Main Street):

