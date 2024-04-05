Racine large police presence; fugitive arrested by US Marshals

article

U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive in Racine on Friday, April 5 after the person had climbed onto the roof of an apartment building.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of WI Fugitive Task Force, along with Racine Police Department and the Racine County sheriff’s deputies, went to an apartment complex on 3 Mile Road near Erie to search for a wanted fugitive, 19-year-old Henry Gryer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As task force members knocked on the suspect’s door, other members on the perimeter reported that he had fled to a rear balcony on the second floor.

As members confronted Gryer, he climbed to the roof.

The entire building was surrounded by law enforcement. Gryer threatened to jump off the roof.

Task force members made their way to the roof to keep eye contact and engaged the suspect in conversation, attempting to make him surrender.

The Racine Fire Department responded with a ladder truck, and an ambulance was standing by.

Through dialogue with Racine Police Department negotiators, the suspect eventually walked to the ladder truck and climbed down off the roof, where he was taken into custody without further incident or injury to anyone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Henry Gryer was wanted on warrants including: