Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting survivor 'thought it was over'

Chaos and fear unfolded at a Racine funeral June 2 when gunfire struck two mourners. One of the victims spoke with FOX6 Wednesday, June 15 after she was released from the hospital, on a long road to recovery.

Kendra Gamble was paying her respects when gunshots rang out. She spent 10 days in the hospital.

She's feeling pain from the bullet and also, the emotional toll of the crime.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Stitches down the middle of my knee and on the side of it," said Gamble.

Kendra Gamble

Gamble never imagined the solemn day would lead to this sort of suffering.

"I have never endured this type of pain," said Gamble. "It’s very different."

On June 2, Gamble was paying her respects at a funeral for Da'Shontay King, a man shot and killed by Racine police. As she stood with mourners at the cemetery to remember the father of her nephew, a moment of silence was disrupted by gunfire.

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

In the middle of the chaos, Gamble realized she was struck.

"Before I could say anything out loud, I heard the sound again, and it felt like somebody took a sledgehammer and knocked my leg off," said Gamble.

A bullet hit an artery in her leg and shattered her femur. She was taken away by ambulance and flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert.

"I thought it was over," said Gamble. "It was so much blood."

After spending nearly 10 days in the hospital and having multiple surgeries, she was released to continue her recovery at home.

Kendra Gamble

"It’s devastating, and I just lay there and can’t believe that this is my life right now," said Gamble.

The shooting left Gamble with physical and emotional scars, mourning the loss of a friend and of her previous mobility, saddened a sacred moment was marred by violence.

"It has to stop," said Gamble. "Nobody should have to go through this. I didn’t deserve that. I don’t deserve this."

Gamble owns a salon in Racine and does hair. Her injuries have obviously put that on hold. She needs help with medical costs and equipment and has set up a GoFundMe.com account.