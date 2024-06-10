Racine garage total loss after fire; more than $30,000 in damages

article

An overnight fire caused significant damage to a Racine garage on Monday, June 10.

According to the Racine Fire Department, just after 12:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of Yout and Green for a report of a garage fire.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found the garage completely engulfed in flames. They got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire department says the garage sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. No one was injured.

Damage is estimated at $31,000, with $24,000 in damage to the structure and $7,000 in damage to the contents inside.