Racine firefighters rescue 3 from duplex fire on Ohio Street early Sunday

Racine firefighters rescued three people from a fire in a duplex on Ohio Street near Goodland School in Racine early Sunday morning, Aug. 16.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Ohio Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, the first responders reported heavy fire coming from the basement of the home.

Ultimately, three victims were rescued and removed from the second floor of the home. One victim was found down in the home unresponsive. That victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Racine with second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. Hospital personnel reported the victim’s carbon monoxide reading was extremely high. The victim was later taken to Ascension Columbia St Mary’s Burn Unit in Milwaukee.

Officials say the fire was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.



