Racine fatal shooting; no arrests

article

A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Winslow and Memorial in Racine on Saturday night, July 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to see a 31-year-old man laying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. The person who shot him ran and has not been identified. Officials said the victim was involved in a verbal argument prior to getting shot which may have led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.