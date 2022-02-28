Racine fatal shooting; 36-year-old man dead

article

Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue early on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds laying in the middle of the street. They began life-saving efforts.

Rescue personnel took the shooting victim to the hospital where the victim later died.

The victim has been identified by Racine police as Demond Hicks, 36, of Racine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.