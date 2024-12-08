Racine fatal shooting, victim found near 10th and Villa

article

A Racine shooting left one person dead on Saturday night, Dec. 7.

It happened near 10th and Villa around 7 p.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-886-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

