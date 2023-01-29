Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded

article

A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday, Jan. 29. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Woodland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say smoke alarms sounded – and alerted the husband and wife who were on the first floor of the home. There was fire on the first floor and in the basement of the single-story, single-family residence.

The husband was taken to a hospital but was expected to be discharged later Sunday. His wife was taken to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee as a precaution to receive specialized care for smoke inhalation.

A third resident in the home, a 74-year-old man, was found alive but unresponsive inside the rear of the house, officials say. Firefighters and paramedics provided treatment – and the man was taken to Ascension All Saints Racine Emergency Room. He died a short time later.

Officials say their initial investigation into the origin and cause of the fire indicates it was not the result of foul play.