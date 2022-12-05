Racine drug bust; Mother, son arrested for allegedly dealing from home
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested a mother and son who officials say were dealing crack cocaine and other drugs from their Racine home. Officials identified in a news release the pair as 41-year-old April Howe and 21-year-old Kevon Hudson.
Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested Howe in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine.
During the investigation, agents developed information that Howe was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence on Grange Avenue in Racine. Agents also developed information that Howe’s older son, Kevon Hudson, lived at the residence and was also selling narcotics.
Narcotics confiscated at Racine residence
A news release says agents executed a search warrant at Howe’s residence and located the following:
- 25.2 grams of cocaine
- 4.7 grams of psilocybin
- 25.8 grams of marijuana
- four ounces of liquid flower (THC)
- Five (5) tabs of acid
- 5.5 ounces of promethazine with codeine
- 227 tablets of Acetaminophen/hydrocodone
- One (1) tablet of amphetamine
- Three (3) tablets of morphine
- Two (2) tablets of Vyvanse
- Three (3) tablets of methylphenidate/hydrochloride
- One (1) strip of suboxone
- Semi-automatic handgun with ammunition
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials
- Cellphones
- $690 in US currency
Officials say there were also two young children residing in the residence. Agents contacted the Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) to take custody of the children through the drug endangered children protocol.
At the time of the search warrant, Howe was out on bond for several drug related cases, with multiple bond conditions including house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Agents transported Howe and Hudson to the Racine County Jail where Howe is being held on a cash bail of $755,000 and Hudson is being held on a cash bail of $520,000. Agents referred the following charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:
- Five (5) counts of Delivery of Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotics
- Possession of Psilocybin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver LSD
- Possession of Marijuana
- Six (6) counts of Keeper of a Drug Place
- Possession with Intent While Armed
- Two (2) counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety