Racine drug bust; Mother, son arrested for allegedly dealing from home

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested a mother and son who officials say were dealing crack cocaine and other drugs from their Racine home. Officials identified in a news release the pair as 41-year-old April Howe and 21-year-old Kevon Hudson.

Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested Howe in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Howe was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence on Grange Avenue in Racine. Agents also developed information that Howe’s older son, Kevon Hudson, lived at the residence and was also selling narcotics.

Narcotics confiscated at Racine residence

A news release says agents executed a search warrant at Howe’s residence and located the following:

25.2 grams of cocaine

4.7 grams of psilocybin

25.8 grams of marijuana

four ounces of liquid flower (THC)

Five (5) tabs of acid

5.5 ounces of promethazine with codeine

227 tablets of Acetaminophen/hydrocodone

One (1) tablet of amphetamine

Three (3) tablets of morphine

Two (2) tablets of Vyvanse

Three (3) tablets of methylphenidate/hydrochloride

One (1) strip of suboxone

Semi-automatic handgun with ammunition

Digital scales

Packaging materials

Cellphones

$690 in US currency

Officials say there were also two young children residing in the residence. Agents contacted the Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) to take custody of the children through the drug endangered children protocol.

At the time of the search warrant, Howe was out on bond for several drug related cases, with multiple bond conditions including house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Agents transported Howe and Hudson to the Racine County Jail where Howe is being held on a cash bail of $755,000 and Hudson is being held on a cash bail of $520,000. Agents referred the following charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: