Racine County UTV crash; 4 hurt, 1 flown to Children's Wisconsin

article

Four people were hurt in a Racine County UTV crash on Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department and the Racine County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene on Vandenboom Road, south of Durand Avenue, in the town of Dover around 11:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

First responders arrived to find four people hurt. KFRD said an additional paramedic unit was called due to the "traumatic injuries." Three ambulances took four patients to a Mount Pleasant hospital.

From there, two patients were taken to Children's Wisconsin – one of whom was flown via Flight for Life helicopter. That patient's injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, KFRD said.

Racine County sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.