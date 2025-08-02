Expand / Collapse search

Racine County travel trailer fire, no injuries reported

By
Published  August 2, 2025 2:58pm CDT
Rochester
Travel trailer fire near Beck Highway 36 and Beck (Courtesy: Rochester Volunteer Fire Company)

The Brief

    • A travel trailer went up in flames in Racine County on Saturday morning.
    • It happened near Highway 36 and Beck in Rochester.
    • No injuries were reported.

ROCHESTER, Wis. - A travel trailer went up in flames in Racine County on Saturday morning, Aug. 2.

What they're saying:

The Rochester Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene near Highway 36 and Beck Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the front end of the travel trailer fully engulfed.

Firefighters quickly prevented the fire from spreading, and it was fully extinguished shortly after 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said a propane tank had a relief valve venting under pressure, and ignited liquefied petroleum gas created an additional hazard.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company.

