Racine County travel trailer fire, no injuries reported

A travel trailer went up in flames in Racine County on Saturday morning, Aug. 2.

The Rochester Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene near Highway 36 and Beck Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the front end of the travel trailer fully engulfed.

Firefighters quickly prevented the fire from spreading, and it was fully extinguished shortly after 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said a propane tank had a relief valve venting under pressure, and ignited liquefied petroleum gas created an additional hazard.

