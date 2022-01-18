Small plane crashes in Sturtevant

Plane crash at Sylvania Airport
A small plane crashed at Sylvania Airport in Racine County on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
STURTEVANT, Wis. - A small plane crashed at Sylvania Airport in Sturtevant on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
FOX6 News has a crew at the scene and is gathering more information. Check back for updates.
