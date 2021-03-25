Expand / Collapse search

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigating 'suspicious person' incident

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspicious person.

According to officials, a homeowner said a male came to their residence in the Town of Burlington around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and said he wanted to see the inside of the house. The male then said he or a friend of his used to live there and he wanted to see the inside of the home. 

The homeowner did not know this person and told them they could not come in.  The male then left in his pickup truck.  This person nor his vehicle was located. 

The description of the male and the vehicle are:

  • A white male, approximately 35 years old, 5’08" tall, 170 pounds, short-buzzed cut blond hair, no beard, tattoos on neck, wearing a navy blue Carhart type jacket and work style boots.
  • Possibly an older Ford crew cab silver-colored diesel pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed. It also had rust around the passenger side rear wheel well.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If anyone has information relating to this incident, please contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.

Unemployment, stimulus questions swirl amid tax season
slideshow

Unemployment, stimulus questions swirl amid tax season

Between stimulus checks and extended unemployment, 2020 was not a normal year for taxpayers -- making for unique ways to save money, too.

Muskego teachers sleep on roof after kids raise $41K for charity
slideshow

Muskego teachers sleep on roof after kids raise $41K for charity

The two took their lesson from the gymnasium to the rooftop -- an effort to get students excited for helping others.

Waukesha veteran receives surprise gift

On a quiet, rainy street, the Sedlmeiers were in for a huge surprise; their next month's mortgage payment is taken care of.