Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigating 'suspicious person' incident

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspicious person.

According to officials, a homeowner said a male came to their residence in the Town of Burlington around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and said he wanted to see the inside of the house. The male then said he or a friend of his used to live there and he wanted to see the inside of the home.

The homeowner did not know this person and told them they could not come in. The male then left in his pickup truck. This person nor his vehicle was located.

The description of the male and the vehicle are:

A white male, approximately 35 years old, 5’08" tall, 170 pounds, short-buzzed cut blond hair, no beard, tattoos on neck, wearing a navy blue Carhart type jacket and work style boots.

Possibly an older Ford crew cab silver-colored diesel pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed. It also had rust around the passenger side rear wheel well.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, please contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.