Racine County OWI, Union Grove woman arrested on New Year's Eve

State troopers arrested a driver in Racine County for operating while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle on New Year's Eve.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, if convicted, it would be the 39-year-old Union Grove woman's second OWI offense.

It happened on State Highway 20 at Interstate 94 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after refusing to complete field sobriety tests.

The driver was cited for operating with a revoked license. She was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and to the Racine County Jail.