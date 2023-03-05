Racine County ice rescue, man, 2 dogs went into pond

article

A man and dog were rescued in Racine County Sunday, March 5 after going through the ice in the Town of Raymond.

It happened on 3 Mile Road around 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said two dogs belonging to an elderly homeowner were chasing geese and ran out onto a pond. The dogs then fell through the ice. The woman called a neighbor who tried walking out onto the ice to pull the dogs to safety. He, too, fell through the ice.

First responders used a rope to try to pull the 58-year-old man to shore, along with the dog. Sheriff's officials said the man was barely able to grasp the rope, as his strength was fading. They said he was "within minutes of going underwater." Two sheriff's investigators ended up going into the water to pull the man to shore.

The man was taken to the hospital with hypothermia and lacerations.

The dog, Bo, appeared uninjured after he was warmed up in a vehicle.

The other dog got out of the water before first responders arrived.

Sheriff's officials said the man and two dogs are expected to be OK.