Racine County I-94 drug arrest, pill bottle 'down his pants'

Christopher Taper, 40, of Milwaukee, is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, fentanyl and meth after prosecutors say he was found with a pill bottle down his pants during a traffic stop Sunday, May 7 on I-94.

The traffic stop happened around 4 p.m. Prosecutors say Taper was in the front seat.

Deputies noticed an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and searched it, finding the pill bottle down Taper's pants with 42 pills and 12 broken pieces of pills inside. Prosecutors say Taper said they were ecstasy, but they tested positive for fentanyl and meth. Prosecutors say 7.5 pounds of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

During his arrest, the criminal complaint says Taper was hyperventilating and collapsed. NARCAN was administered, and he was taken to the hospital.

Christopher Taper

According to prosecutors, the driver said Taper, her friend, said if she let him use her car, he would buy her shoes and give her money. She said Taper drove her car from Milwaukee to Chicago, where they stopped at a gas station and Taper go out. She said they then went to the Nike store and got pulled over on their way back to Milwaukee. She said she saw Taper put the pills down his pants.

Taper made his initial appearance in court Monday. Cash bond was set at $5,000.