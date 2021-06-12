Man used electrical cord noose in alleged homicide attempt

article

A 38-year-old Kansasville man is charged with 12 counts – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide – related to a June 9 incident.

Prosecutors say Ryan Carter tried to hang a woman using an electric cord noose in the Town of Dover.

Racine County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence near Durand and Beaumont for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. the date of the alleged incident.

Upon arrival, deputies located a woman and a man. The man, later identified as Carter, was "agitated" and yelling at the deputies, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told authorities that within the past day, Carter had done cocaine and drank roughly half of a bottle of vodka before he became "very angry" and started punching things.

The complaint state Carter forced the woman to the ground and, when she refused, forced her to drink vodka by pouring it into her mouth, later punching her in the shoulder and chest.

Carter then said "we are going to go," which the woman took as meaning he was going to kill her. The complaint states there were electrical cords formed into nooses hanging from the basement ceiling, and when the woman tried to run, Carter grabbed her to get on a box, forced her head into one of the nooses and then kicked the box out from under her.

The complaint states the victim believes she hung for about 30 seconds before she was able to free herself, run upstairs and call 911.

In addition to the attempted homicide charge, Carter is charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, attempted strangulation and suffocation – and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Court documents show Carter had been released on bond for a different offense on June 1.

Carter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16.

