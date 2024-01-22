Racine County crash; Highway 20 and Britton, 3 taken to hospital

article

Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Racine County on Monday, Jan. 22.

It happened on Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Britton Road in the Town of Dover in western Racine County. Officials were called out to the scene around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two vehicles with moderate damage in the ditch.

Crews rendered aid to the involved parties and coordinated ground transport from the scene.

The crash involved a Ford F150 pickup and a Ford Focus.

The driver and passenger of the pickup declined medical treatment or transport at the scene.

The driver along with two passengers of the Ford Focus were transported by an ambulance from Union Grove - Yorkville to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of injuries from the crash that were not believed to be life-threatening.