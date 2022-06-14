Racine County crash: Highway 11 shut down from I-94 to US 45

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious traffic accident on State Highway 11 west of Interstate 94 on Tuesday, June 14.

FOX6 News at the scene found what appears to be a tanker truck involved.

State Highway 11 from I-94 to U.S. Highway 45 – a stretch of more than five miles – will be shut down for an extended period of time, officials said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

FOX6 News is at the scene of this developing story. Check back for updates.