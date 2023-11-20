Racine County crash; Highway 11, driver extricated

article

One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Sunday night, Nov. 19 in Racine County.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) along with Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Hwy 11 (Durand Avenue) in the Town of Dover around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner with extensive damage off the roadway, where it came to rest on its side after hitting a tree.

Large tree branches were across the roadway, requiring a temporary road closure of Hwy 11.

Racine County crash, Highway 11

The injured driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the wreckage, stabilized, and transported to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.