Expand / Collapse search

Racine County bomb threat; 911 call from automated voice

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 23, 2024 12:35pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Racine County Sheriffs Office

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating a bomb threat made to various governmental buildings in Racine County on Monday, Sept. 23.

The threat came in a 911 call from an automated voice. 

A news release says out of an abundance of caution, Racine County closed the courthouse and the law enforcement center, and all citizens and non-essential personnel were evacuated. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Law enforcement officers and explosive K-9 teams swept the buildings but did not find anything. 

Officials said there are no known future threats to the public -- and all county buildings and agencies are expected to resume normal functions and hours of operation Tuesday, Sept. 24. 