Racine County bomb threat; 911 call from automated voice

The Brief A 911 call from an automated voice announced a bomb threat to Racine County governmental buildings on Monday, Sept. 23. The courthouse and law enforcement center were evacuated. Law enforcement conducted a sweep of the buildings and did not find anything.



The Racine County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating a bomb threat made to various governmental buildings in Racine County on Monday, Sept. 23.

The threat came in a 911 call from an automated voice.

A news release says out of an abundance of caution, Racine County closed the courthouse and the law enforcement center, and all citizens and non-essential personnel were evacuated.

Law enforcement officers and explosive K-9 teams swept the buildings but did not find anything.

Officials said there are no known future threats to the public -- and all county buildings and agencies are expected to resume normal functions and hours of operation Tuesday, Sept. 24.