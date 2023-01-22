Racine 'Cops 'n Cuts,' free haircuts for 60 kids

Dozens of kids in Racine are looking extra sharp thanks, in part, to the Racine Police Department.

A free haircut event called "Cops 'n Cuts" was held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Anthony Lane Cop House.

Students from Racine Unified School District were offered the opportunity to get their hair cut by professional barbers and stylists.

Organizers said about 60 kids got fresh, new looks today, and seeing their smiles was what it was all about.

"We think that giving a haircut, looking good is feeling good, so giving some of these kids confidence, and I think confidence breeds success for them, and so if it means a haircut, or a high five, or a bag of popcorn, we'll do what we can to help them be more successful, even at a young age, and to be successful in life," said Travis Brady, Racine Police Department.

This was the second year for the "Cops 'n Cuts" event. It's part of the Racine Police Department's efforts to engage the community in a positive way.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Haircuts were free thanks to partnerships with Andis and Educators Credit Union.