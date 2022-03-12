Racine Community Health Center grant, $20M from state

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced $20 million from the Wisconsin Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program for the new Racine Community Health Center.

The grant will support the development of the new center to expand health care access in the community for low-income families, underinsured or uninsured individuals, and historically underserved communities.

The Racine Community Health Center will serve as a neighborhood resource for gateway services, providing on-site assessment and primary care and using case managers to coordinate referrals to specialty care, including mental and behavioral healthcare.

Additionally, the clinic will operate under a sliding fee scale based on income, ensure transparency in their fee structure, and provide transportation and language assistance to remove any barriers to care.



The city of Racine also received a $15 million grant through the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program for the Lincoln-King Neighborhood Revitalization Plan which will provide new affordable housing in the community.

Part of a more than $285 million investment allocated by the governor for community capital projects statewide, the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program was first announced in August 2021, alongside the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program awarded last week.



The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, with grants ranging in size from $158,000 to a maximum of $20 million.

