Racine child pornography possession; 2 men accused, arrested

The Brief Two men in Racine were recently arrested, suspected of possessing child pornography. The arrests are the 12th and 13th made in 2024 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit recently made its 12th and 13th arrests of the year for possession of child pornography.

Tony Radunz

A news release says in July 2024, investigators with the Sheriff’s ICAC Unit received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of someone in Racine uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM), often referred to as child pornography. The investigators were able to develop a suspect, Tony Radunz, a 56-year-old man from Racine.

Tony Radunz

On Sept. 25, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Arthur Avenue in Racine. While the CIB investigators located and seized many electronic devices, the ICAC investigators interviewed Radunz who confessed to possessing CSAM. The ICAC investigators located CSAM on some of Radunz’ devices. A deputy transported Radunz to the Racine County Jail.

Officials said the ICAC investigators forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and they filed 14 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Radunz is now an inmate at the jail -- and he has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 2.

Dimas De Leon

In August 2024, investigators with the Sheriff’s ICAC Unit began investigating a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an individual in Racine for possessing CSAM. Investigators developed Dimas De Leon, a 36-year-old man, as a person of interest.

Dimas De Leon

On Sept. 26, Sheriff’s CIB investigators and ICAC investigators served a residential search warrant at a residence on Pierce Boulevard in Racine. During the search, a news release says investigators located multiple electronic devices, and an initial forensic examination of the devices uncovered numerous images of CSAM. The ICAC investigators interviewed De Leon who admitted he owned multiple Google accounts containing the CSAM. Investigators arrested De Leon and took him to the Racine County Jail.

Officials forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and they filed ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

De Leon is now an inmate at the jail -- and he has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 3.