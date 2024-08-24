Racine child porn investigation, man arrested after search: sheriff

article

Authorities arrested a man on Friday after the Racine County Sheriff's Office said an investigation found him in possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said 58-year-old Mark Temby initially denied having any illegal material on his devices – but later admitted to it.

"When child pornography is produced, a child suffers extraordinary trauma and abuse," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "Every time those images and videos are distributed, that child is revictimized. No one should ever mistake the possession and distribution of child pornography as a victimless crime."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Investigators with the sheriff's office and Wisconsin Department of Justice searched Temby's home on Friday. During the search, the sheriff's office said investigators found numerous electronic devices in his home that, upon initial examination, contained numerous child porn images and videos.

Temby did not admit to possessing child porn until investigators confronted him with what was found, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail on possession of child pornography charges.