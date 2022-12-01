Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

article

A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King.

On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department deputies successfully arrested two people: two 19-year-old men from Racine. One of the men was wanted for his participation in the Graceland Cemetery shooting. During the operation to arrest him, officers had contact with another individual who was found to be in possession of a stolen Glock pistol with an automatic switch at the time of his arrest.

Charges for both have been sent over to the DA’s office for their review.

On Aug. 4. Lamarion Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old also from Racine were arrested in connection with the June 2 shooting.

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

Lamarion Blair, 19, of Racine faces 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony and 25 counts of felony bail jumping. Police initially said Blair was arrested along with a 16-year-old boy who was also expected to face numerous charges in the case.

During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had to undergo surgery due to being shot," according to prosecutors. Racine police initially said two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old was treated and released, and a 35-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she had surgery for her injuries, police said.

Mourners at the Graceland Cemetery were paying tribute to Da'Shontay King, described in the criminal complaint as a "known 12th Street Gangster Disciple gang member." Blair and the 16-year-old are accused of shooting at King's funeral and then shooting a short time later near Thurston and Wright.

According to prosecutors, the cemetery shooting stemmed from a gang dispute, and at least one of the weapons used was involved in other shootings in the Racine area.