RACINE, Wis. - Are you a fan of PEEPS? You know the flavored marshmallow candy that’s shaped like chicks, bunnies and other animals? Get ready for an untraditional exhibition showcasing art made with or inspired by PEEPS. Brian Kramp is at the Racine Art Museum’s 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition showing off work from more than 100 artists.
The RAM 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition will feature work inspired by pop culture, animals, sports, and famous artists
Going on today through April 23, 2022, the RAM 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition will feature work inspired by pop culture, animals, sports
