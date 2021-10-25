Racine Art Museum: 'The Art of AdOrnaments'

Hard to believe Christmas is just two months away. The Racine Art Museum is calling on artists and craftspeople of all ages to participate in The Art of AdOrnaments competition for handmade holiday ornaments, wrapped boxes, and decorated trees.

Submissions can be in three categories: Handmade ornaments, wrapped boxes, and decorated trees

Entries for the contest must be dropped off by Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

Winners will be announced in person and online at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Advertisement

If you'd like to know more, check out their website.