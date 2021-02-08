Racial disparities in Milwaukee's vaccine rollout

Even as Wisconsin now leads the country in daily administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines, there are still concerns about how equitable that rollout has been...

Particularly among minority communities in Milwaukee County who have been hardest hit.

FOX6 takes a look at the numbers and what community health leaders are experiencing each day.

When it comes to serving the underserved in Milwaukee County, federally qualified health centers are there serving thousands.

"We’re making sure that those folks get in and get vaccinated," Outreach Community Health Centers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Linn.

"There’s the want, we just have to tweak the access component," Progressive Community Health Centers’ Chief Medical Officer Allison Kos said.

In Milwaukee County, more than 73,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of last week, but so far just 7% reaching the arms of Black residents and 5%of Hispanic or Latinos.

Advertisement

Whereas about half the county is white, more than a quarter black and 15% Hispanic.

"Initially, there is an overabundance of ethnic minority populations, disenfranchised populations who really do want the vaccination," said Tito Izard, M.D. of Milwaukee Health Services.

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. has about three-thousand patients who are over 65 and in the first round of vaccine allocation, received 40 doses.

Izard says vaccine number disparities boil down to three areas, lack of black representation in healthcare -- as healthcare workers were first in line for vaccines; a vaccine distribution plan that focused on equality, not equity for communities hardest hit by hospitalizations and deaths. And a rollout that failed to account for transportation or technology limitations in those communities.

"We need to be cautious when we use the term ‘vaccination hesitancy’ when we haven’t met the need of people who are currently asking to be vaccinated," Izard said.

"There are people that want it, they just don’t have the means to get here," Kos said.

Over at Progressive Community Health, it's vaccines going into arms as quickly as they come in the door.

Outreach Health reaching out to patients, hoping to serve as ambassadors to others to get them in the door.

"So far, our staff has been really dedicated to this and really successful at it," Linn said.

And that time will tell just how successful efforts are whether healthcare gaps are bridged or they widen even further.

Community Health Center leaders hope that the disparities in the vaccination numbers start to normalize as vaccine allotments grow, more vaccines come online for use and distribution is streamlined...

But that through all of that, serious thought needs to be put into how communities get equitable shares of vaccines to serve the most vulnerable populations.