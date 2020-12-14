Quick, easy, and delicious: That’s the goal of food offered at Arlanderz new location

One local chef’s journey started as a teenager when he tried to re-create some of his family’s soul food recipes, but instead of food, he ended up creating a special hot sauce that goes great with pretty much any type of meat. Brian is on Milwaukee’s east side at the second restaurant from the man behind Arlanderz hot sauce.

About Arlanderz Soul Food (website)

Founded in 2017, Arlanderz Soul Food is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy Soul food. We take pride in our ability to produce great flavors from what African American families survived on and share them with the Menomonee Falls area. Join us.