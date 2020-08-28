'Pumpkin tasty': Dunkin' Donuts sign goes viral after 18-year-old is tasked with putting up 'whatever'

In cities across the U.S., zoning boards spend hours debating the rules and regulations for signs they’ll allow in their respective communities.

A Dunkin’ in Portland, Maine, recently used its sign to share this message with the world: “UH OH SPICY! PUMPKIN! HAHAHAHA PUMPKIN TASTY”

The meme-inspired message went viral after Portland resident Jesenia Santana shared a photo of it on Facebook, writing that the restaurant “has some weird energy right now.”

The post has been shared thousands of times, and other people were quick to repost the funny photo on other social media platforms.

“Dunkin Donuts is out here having a breakdown like the rest of us,” reads one popular tweet, which was later retweeted by Dunkin' itself.

Drayton Martin, Dunkin’s vice president of brand stewardship, said the viral sign shows how “nothing creates excitement like the return of pumpkin.”

“People are thrilled this beloved seasonal flavor is back at Dunkin' to satisfy those yearnings for much needed moments of comfort and the familiarity of fall,” Martin said in a written statement.

The employee who wrote the sign was 18-year-old Adam Taddia, the Boston Globe reported.

“My boss couldn’t think of anything and he said, ‘Put whatever you want up there,’” Taddia told the Globe. “I was feeling goofy. I wanted to put something funny up there.”

For some reason, the restaurant later changed the sign to a less original message: “PUMPKIN IS BACK!”

“RIP … you were a fleeting treasure,” Santana tweeted with a photo of the updated sign.

Santana, who tweeted that the Dunkin is on her way to work, told the Globe she was surprised the photo spread as far as it has.

“I’m glad that this photo has brought a lot of laughter to people online since it’s hard to find joy in daily life right now,” she told the newspaper.

