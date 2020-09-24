Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is a thing

article

You read that correctly.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is launching its newest flavor in the U.S. — Pumpkin Spice — and you can enter a sweepstake to get your forks on the limited-edition #PumpkinSpiceKMC.

Starting Friday, Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, tweet @KraftMacNCheese and use the #PumpkinSpiceKMC hashtag to enter to win one of 1,000 limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese products.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the traditional cheesy Mac & Cheese we grew up with, but they've added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger, a release said.

According to a release, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week, and in 48 hours, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist.