Pulse Health and Wellness Fest in Milwaukee

Head down to the lakefront in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 8 for Pulse Health and Wellness Fest.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park.

It's designed to give people the tools and resources to live fitter, healthier and happier lives.

There will be activities such as yoga, cooking demonstrations, pickleball, and more.

There will also be a HIIT class with former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver.

For more information, click here.