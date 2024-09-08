Pulse Health and Wellness Fest in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Head down to the lakefront in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 8 for Pulse Health and Wellness Fest.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park.
It's designed to give people the tools and resources to live fitter, healthier and happier lives.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There will be activities such as yoga, cooking demonstrations, pickleball, and more.
There will also be a HIIT class with former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver.
For more information, click here.