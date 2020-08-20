Public Service Commission extends utility disconnection moratorium until October

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) on Thursday, Aug. 20 voted to extend the moratorium on residential utility disconnections and refusal of service for nonpayment to Oct. 1.

The vote -- which passed by a 2-1 margin -- continues a stay on a portion of a July 26 order from the commission. The extension offers relief to households that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional time granted by the extension also allows the PDC to collect more data and information for future disconnection and collection plans as the pandemic continues.

'The high incidence of COVID-19 across our state has not diminished," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, PSC chairperson. "At this time, an extension of the moratorium is necessary to support public health and safety."

In June, the PSC voted to lift the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment that was put in place in March, during the COVID-19 public health emergency. However, the PSC required that a utility postpone disconnection for 21 days where there is a positive COVID-19 test and up to an additional 21 days if the person is still under quarantine following the original postponement.

As reported cases of COVID-19 more than doubled since the June decision, in July the PSC stayed a portion of its previous order delaying residential disconnections to September 1. Thursday's decision further extends that to October 1. The PSC will meet again on September 17 to reassess the pandemic's effects and to determine if further extension is warranted.

The PSC is continuing to monitor utilities' disconnection plans, payment plan terms, and customer notices to ensure they conform to existing orders, administrative codes, and state law.

Advertisement

If customers have difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). To determine eligibility or find out where to apply for assistance, go to http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/ or call 1-866-HEATWIS.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they are urged to contact the PSC by calling 1-800-225-7729, or by filing a complaint on the PSC website.