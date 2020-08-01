Protest forms in Brookfield, calls for end to Wisconsin mask mandate

Dozens of people protested Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate outside of Brookfield Square on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The group called for an end to the mandate and, expectedly, gathered without wearing masks. Protesters said wearing a mask should be a personal choice and should not be dictated by the government.

"In two of three days you saw across the Wisconsin state, county after county, sheriffs were not going to be following this mandate by forcing people to wear masks and pulling them over," said protester Gregory Ray. "You can tell that there is a resistance to being forced wear a mask."

Protesters also said they hope lawmakers will challenge the mandate and move it into the courts -- letting them decide what comes next.