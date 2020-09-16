Protection means more than helmets, pads for Kenosha football team

Word of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha has come just days into the school year.

For students and athletic teams, including the Hawks' football team, taking things one day at a time is not just a cliché, but reality.

"Football is great. I get my mind off of everything that is happening," said Hawks quarterback Argjent Ismaili, a senior. "Outside, all I'm focusing on right now is the field and playing football."

The Indian Trail football program is plodding along while looking ahead to the Hawks' first game next week against Oak Creek.

Football practice at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha

"They just want to play ball. They're glad to be here," said Paul Hoffman, Hawks head coach.

Hoffman said up until this point, rhythm has been hard to find. Normal? Forget about it. Schedules have changed more than a handful of times.

For players, "helmet up" is now a part of mask up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the field, they need to mask up," Hoffman said. "Okay, put your helmet on. You have one. What's best practice, you know? So we're trying to adhere to that."

Football helmet fitted with a face covering

Ismaili said the precautions, masks and changes have been easy to route. He said his teammates understand the reasons.

While school has been going well, he worries that the work on the field can be for nothing.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that two freshmen at Indian Trail High School tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation -- 250 students and eight staff members are now quarantined.

County health and school officials are working to identify close contacts. One of the students went to school on Monday, with symptoms, but stayed home on Tuesday. A second student was at school on Monday and Tuesday but stayed home on Wednesday.

Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha

"It's a 'when' issue, not an 'if' issue if someone does contract it within the school," said Hoffman.

As much planning goes into a season, Hoffman knows that he can't plan for the "when" or dwell on the specter of a shortened season, hoping to play under the lights for as long as possible.

"What we realized is we have today. What can we do today? And that's all you have to go with," said Hoffman.

Kenosha Unified School District is asking parents to monitor their students or family for COVID-19 symptoms.

The county health department said students should not be sent to school, even with minor symptoms like a headache, runny nose or cough.

If symptoms develop, contact your doctor.