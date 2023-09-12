Prosthetic hand building activity, Milwaukee-area workers take part

A Milwaukee-area software company's team building activity will impact people across the world – the people involved building much more than teamwork.

A prosthetic hand will go to an amputee in a developing nation.

"This is a really meaningful activity," said Mandy Patel with Forj. "It’s fun to do a lot of team building and also give back."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Forj employees, like Patel, were challenged to build a prosthetic hand – without using one of their own.

"So they can feel and walk a mile in someone else’s shoes and have some empathy for how someone else’s world might be like," said Todd Demorest with Odyssey Teams.

Forj takes part in prosthetic hand build activity

"It’s really thoughtful about how you’re working with other people as well," Patel said. "I’m using this hand, Katie is using her hand, and how can we build it together instead of on your own."

After they built their hand and decorated the delivery case, they were instructed to snap a picture so whoever receives the hand can see who built it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"They get to create a relationship and a further connection with the person they’re giving it to," said Demorest.

"It's easy to come together, it's not so easy to give back."

If you would like to bring the Build-a-Hand program to your workplace, visit the Odyssey Teams website.