Prosecutors: Man admitted to fatal stabbing hours after he found knife 'lying on the ground'

A Milwaukee man, 54, admitted to fatally stabbing another man, 58, during an argument near 11th Street and Greenfield Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 27, prosecutors say. Damaso Vazquez faces one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures by first responders. An autopsy revealed "several stab wounds."

Damaso Vazquez

Prosecutors said Vazquez was found on a nearby porch, along with a knife with blood on it.

A witness said he was with Vazquez and the victim before the stabbing, and they were drinking. During a walk to the liquor store, the witness said Vazquez and the victim began arguing, and Vazquez pushed the victim. Vazquez then stumbled and fell, getting up immediately. At this point, according to a criminal complaint, the witness said he threw his walker at Vazquez because Vazquez pushed the victim. After picking up his walker, he noticed Vazquez was gone and saw the victim collapse in the street.

Prosecutors said Vazquez admitted to stabbing the victim, telling investigators the victim shoved him, and in response, he stabbed him. He said he found the knife earlier that day "lying on the ground," picking it up and putting it in his waistband.

The complaint said surveillance video shows the victim backing away from Vazquez, while Vazquez makes several rapid movements toward the victim, who eventually falls in the street.

Vazquez made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, Sept. 1. Cash bond was set at $100,000.